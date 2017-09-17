HAFIZABAD-The district administration has chalked out a comprehensive plan to maintain peace in Muharramul Haram. In this connection, a meeting of the District Peace Committee was held under the chairmanship of Acting DC Allah Ditta Warraich.

The DPO and DC called upon the Ulema to ensure interfaith harmony during Muharram to ensure traditional peace in the district. The Ulema assured the administration that they would not utter any word which might injure the sentiment of other sect and strive to maintained religious harmony.

In this connection, traffic police prepared a plan and cancelled the leaves of traffic cops during the first 10 days of Muharram and entry of all the big vehicles in the city would be prohibited. As many as 80 traffic cops will be deputed to prevent traffic mess en route the different processions of Zuljinnah, Alam and Tazia. In addition, the district police will depute more than 100 cops to maintained peace. Rescue-1122 alerted its personnel to be alert during the month.

Meanwhile, the administration has banned the entry of 40 Ulema in the district. They include Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Syed Sabtain Haider Naqvi, Maulana Abdul Rauf Yazdani, Maulana Azhar Hussain Haidri, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Maulana Asif Raza Alvi, Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Ludhianvi, Maulana Maavia Azam Tariq, Maulana Muhammad Ilyyas Ghuman, Maulana abdul Aziz, Maulana Muhammad Yausaf Razvi, Zakir Muhammad Hussian Dhakko, Zakar Ikhlaq Hussain and Syed Irfan Shah Mashhadi.

Moreover, Zakir Mukhtar Qumi, Zawar Muhammad Afzal, Rana Jamsheed Tabbasum alias Bumboo, Javed Iqbal Farooqi and Rana Ghulam Safadar have been barred from delivering any speech in the district during the month.