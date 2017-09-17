Police and media persons were barred from performing their duties today at polling stations of the Union Councils that fall in the National Assembly’s constituency of the prime minister, reported Waqt News.

According to the orders issued by Election Commission of Pakistan both the police personnel and media persons stopped them from entering in the polling stations falling in NA-120 constituency that raised a big question mark.

The staff deployed by the ECP also did not allow media to observe or report the voting process at the polling stations.

Moreover, voters weren't allowed to bring their cellphones with them inside the polling stations.

Comparatively, this time, the NA-120 by-elections are going smoothly until now and the voting process has also been made fairer.