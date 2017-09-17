Polling began for the constituency of NA-120 in Lahore at 8am. There are 220 polling stations where people will cast their vote and elect a new Minister of the National Assembly after prime minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panama case verdict.

Bilal Yasin, a representative of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz stated to a Waqt News reporter, "PMLN will win the election. Opponents have not even setup their camp yet." He casted his vote in polling station number 61.

Dr Yasim Rashid said that she is satisfied with the arrangements and happy to see the turn out. She requested the Punjab police that is deployed at the polling station, "Facilitate the public it is their right to cast the vote, instead of creating problems for them. We also belong to Punjab."

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the presiding officers to facilitate the blind and disable people on immediate bases. Along with that no political party should be allowed to set up polling camps.

The by-election is being contested by Begum Kulsoom Nawaz of PML-N, Dr Yasmin Rashid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Faisal Mir of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Advocate Ziauddin Ansari of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), among others.

350,000 ballot papers have been printed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the constituency's 324,786 registered voters.

Extra Police and Ranger personnel are deployed at all polling stations, as ECP had declared it highly sensitive constituency.

Printing of ballot papers and transporting the ballot boxes and other election material to the polling stations, was done under the observation of Pakistan Army.

The polling will conclude at 5pm.