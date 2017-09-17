ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday deplored over the remarks made by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal for what it called use of “inappropriate words” about the apex court and the national security institutions of the country.

The PTI spokesperson, Fawad Chaudhry, in a statement said that the minister made the remarks in his press conference in Lahore following his meeting with the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister.

“It apparently seems that the minister made the remarks on the instigation of Maryam Nawaz,” he said.

Chaudhry said that the interior minister instead of levelling allegations against the state institutions should ask the Sharif family to come back and present themselves before the accountability courts.

He used the word so-called “desi Aristotle” for the minister, and said that such so-called intellectuals were threatening that there would be instability in the country, if Nawaz Sharif was held accountable. They have failed to inform the nation that who is conspiring against them, Chaudhry said.

The spokesperson asked the interior minister to disclose that who had pressurised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to re-open Hudaibiya paper mills case. He said that the country would be strengthened with the holding of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to account.





Our Staff Reporter