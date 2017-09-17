SUKKUR - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah arrived here on a one-day visit on Saturday.

During his stay, he reviewed different ongoing development schemes in the city, including Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) Cancer Hospital, Surgical Hospital, construction of Girls Hostel of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College and the newly constructed Sweet Home for orphans. Besides that he also addressed an event at Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Provincial Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, MNA Noman Islam Shaikh, former MPA Dr Nasrullah Baloch, Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Islam Shaikh, Sukkur Deputy Mayor Tariq Chohan and others were also present on the occasion.

The CM, while addressing a gathering at IBA and later while talking to media, said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan knew how to play cricket. ‘However, he does not know politics, which he is required to learn,” he commented.

He ridiculed Imran by saying that it seemed that by gathering some people in public meetings, he had won the whole country and people of the country were with him. “Truth of the matter is that PTI will not be able to retain the seats it had won from Sindh in the last general elections,” he claimed.

He said that in the past, PTI and MQM-Pakistan used filthy language against each other. “But now these parties are trying to sit together,” he taunted.

He said that the issue of Sindh IGP was taken up by media, adding that PPP had accepted orders of the court and implemented these as such. “Hence there is no cold war between the IGP and PPP. However, we have reservations over the decision of the Sindh High Court.”

He said that stance of the Sindh government was quite clear with respect to the results of population census.

The chief minister said that the law & order situation had improved as compared to other provinces adding that peace had been restored in all towns of Sindh, including Karachi.

He said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would be contacted for staging international cricket events in Sindh.

After attending the luncheon, the CM departed for Dadu to attend a public meeting there.





