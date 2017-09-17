SIALKOT-In the wake of Indian shelling at Sialkot villages, Punjab Rangers Director General Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayyat directed the personnel to keep a vigilant eye on the enemy and respond to its aggression in a befitting manner.

He visited the Indian shelling-hit villages in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat sector of Sialkot Working Boundary on Saturday. He visited the forward posts and interacted with the troops. Earlier, the DG was briefed on latest situation on Sialkot Working Boundary and measures taken to respond the enemy. He appreciated high morale of the troops and state of preparedness.

DG Punjab Rangers Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayyat also met with the grieved families of the people martyred and injured in Sialkot border villages in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat Sialkot of Sialkot Working Boundary in Indian shelling. He also distributed the financial compensation cheques to the victims.

Meanwhile, another Pakistani citizen namely Bashir (62) was seriously injured in the intensified mortar shelling from Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Harpal village of Sialkot Working Boundary here on Saturday.

Last Friday, a farmer namely Azam was injured seriously by the unprovoked shelling of Indian Border Security Forcein Harpal-Anula

He was sitting in his house, when a mortar shell, fired by the Indian BSF, badly hit his house, injuring him seriously. The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Sialkot Cantt, where his condition was stated to be very critical.

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) resorted to unprovoked intensified mortar shelling on Sialkot border villages in Harpal and Charwah sectors. Earlier, it shelled Sialkot border villages in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat sector.

According to the officials, the Indian BSF targeted the civilian population in Sialkot border villages Jarwaal, Joiyaan, Anula, Harpal, Salaankey, Wahga, Akhanor, Sangiyaal, Umeraanwali (Harpal sector) and Charwah, Behlaadpur, Merjakey, Akhnur and Dhamala villages (Charwah Sector) along the Sialkot Working Boundary by using the small and big mortar shells.

The officials added that the Punjab Rangers retaliated instantly and effectively besides giving answer to the enemy in befitting manners making the Indian BSF guns silent. As per the affected people in Harpal, dozens of the houses of the local villagers were badly hit and damaged by the mortar shells fired by the Indian BSF in Sialkot border villages. The rooftops, walls, balconies, floors and rooms of the dozens of the houses were holed by the Indian shells.

The villagers said that the several mortar shells fired by Indian BSF also landed in the local fields which could not explode. According to the local people, the dozens of cattle including four buffaloes of Haji Naseer and Shakeel were also killed and injured in village Jarwaal-Harpal by the mortar shells.

In addition, two Pakistani citizens Zahur Elahi (50) and Raishman Bibi (60) were killed and three other persons Ameer Alam, Safreen Bibi and Ghulam Abbas were injured seriously during the two-day long spell of unprovoked shelling by Indian BSF on Sialkot border villages Diyaarwali-Kaliyaal, Phookaliyaan, Kaahliyaan , Patoli and surrounding villages(in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat Sector) here along the Sialkot Working Boundary on Wednesday and Thursday.