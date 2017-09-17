ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court will take up appeal against the Lahore High Court’s judgment regarding acceptance of nomination papers of Kulsoom Nawaz for bye-election in NA-120 tomorrow.

According to a Supreme Court cause list, a three-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear the appeal of PPP’s candidate for NA-120 bye-polls Faisal Mir.

The Lahore High Court full bench on September 13 with 2-1 majority decision dismissed three petitions, challenging Kulsoom’s candidature.

PPP's Faisal Mir, Advocate Ishtiaq Ahmad Chaudhry of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Nabeel Shahzad of the Milli Muslim League (MML) had filed the petitions invoking the writ jurisdiction of the high court. They had challenged the decisions of the returning officer and an election tribunal whereby nomination papers of Kulsoom Nawaz were accepted.

The constituency NA-120 became vacant in view of July 28 judgment, where former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of Constitution.

Faisal Mir, on September 15 challenged the LHC verdict in the apex court. Mir stated in his plea that Kulsoom failed to submit full details of her tax returns and statements of assets and liabilities.

She purposely concealed her assets and did not disclose a United Arab Emirates iqama (work permit) attached with her nomination papers, therefore she is ineligible to participate in the by-election under Articles 62 and 62 of the Constitution, the application said.

Faisal Mir challenged the nomination papers of Kulsoom Nawaz that she did not provide complete detail of her assets in the Wealth Statement. He stated Kulsoom had intentionally concealed the documents about Iqama on the basis of which her husband Nawaz Sharif was disqualified.

He prayed to the apex court to declare the Lahore High Court order dated September 13 null and void. The application was filed on September 15, when the top court dismissed the review petitions of Nawaz Sharif, his children and Ishaq Dar.