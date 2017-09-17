SIALKOT - The campaign for the annual elections of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has entered its final stage as the elections will be held tomorrow.

The elections to five seats of SCCI's Executive Committee (Corporate Class) will be held on September 18 while the election to five seats of Executive Committee (Associate Class) will held on September 19. Ruling Ittehad Founders' Group and rival Democratic Founders' Group are busy making efforts to lure their voters and supporters.

Ittehad Group led by Riazud Din Sheikh has fielded Khawaja Masud Akhtar, Amir Hamid Bhatti, Sheikh Tariq Soni, Naeem Javaid and Arsalan Sheikh as its candidates for Corporate Class against rival Democratic Founders Group's candidates Sohail Khawar Mir, Syed Muntazir Abbas, Suleman Khan, M Ali and Suhail Akbar Awan for Corporate Class.

Ittehad Founders Group has brought Waqas Akram Awan, Jengir Iqbal, Abdul Ghafur Butt, M Ejaz and M Waseem in the electoral race as its candidates for Associate Class against Democratic Founders Group's candidates Faisal Jamshaid Malik, Mirza Ayaz Baig, Sabir Hussain , Khawaja Ziaullah and Salman Iqbal for Associate Class.