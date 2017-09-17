LAHORE - Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rasheed yesterday said the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case was the ‘mother of all crimes’ of the Sharif family.

He was talking to journalists here and claimed that the ruling family used the Hudaibiya Paper Mills to launder their huge wealth outside the country in the 1990s. He quoted Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement to validate his stance and said he wonders why not Mr Dr had so far been arrested. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had recorded the statement in front of a magistrate in Lahore on April 25, 2000. “Dar should resign immediately,” he demanded and accused the finance minister of facilitating the appointment of ‘money launderers’ in the State Bank of Pakistan.

Criticising Maryam Nawaz, Sheikh Rasheed said that the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will divide the Sharif family. “Maryam caused the most harm to Sharif’s tenure,” he claimed.





OUR STAFF REPORTER