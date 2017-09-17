KASUR - Ulema belonging to all schools of thought should avoid hate speeches and strive for creating intersect harmony among the masses to maintain peace across the district during the month of Muharramul Harram.

This was stated by DPO Ismail Kharak during a meeting held at Kot Radha Kishan police station here the other day. The meeting, held to review security arrangements for Muharram, was attended by union councils' chairmen, councillors, traders, religious scholars, mediamen, lawyers and DSP Saddr Circle Mirza Arif Rasheed.

The DPO informed that the police have made arrangements to ensure foolproof security during Muharram. He pointed out that anti-Islam elements want Muslims to fight against each other, adding, "We have to foil evil designs of the enemy." He stressed the need for spreading the message of peace of Islam to maintain long-lasting peace in society. The participants assured the DPO of their assistance. They prayed for safety of the country and maintenance of peace during Muharram.

Later, DPO Kharak held an open court in the police station. He listened to the public problems and directed the police officers for their resolution. He also ordered to register cases on the applications submitted by five complainants.

Woman, son injured in

aerial firing

A woman and her eight-month-old son sustained critical injuries during aerial firing in a wedding ceremony in Chak38, Pattoki here the other day.

Wedding procession of Afzal was on the way when his two friends - Mazhar and Mehboob - started firing shot into the air. A woman, standing along with her minor son at the door of her house, got injured critically. They were rushed to hospital. Police registered a case on the complaint of Mehbood Ahmed and arrested both the accused.

THIEVES STOLE CASH, VALUABLES

Thieves stole cash and other valuables from a grocery store in Chunian gate, Khuddian Khas here the other day.

Taimur Khokhar told the police that unidentified thieves broken into his grocery store and made off with Rs17,000 and other valuables. Police are investigating.

Minor girl falls to death

A one-and-a-half-year old girl died after falling from the rooftop of her house in Khara Chongi area here the other day.

According to police, Ayesha, daughter of Shahid was playing on the rooftop of her house when she fell down and died on the spot. Her sudden and tragic death shocked her parents. Police are investigating.

FIRE IN FACTORY

The cloths and threads worth Rs1 million were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in a power-loom factory in Basarpura here the other day.

The factory was owned by Irfan Hassan Sabri. On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and overcame the fire.