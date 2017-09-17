Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has given a video message to its followers to cast vote to change the fate of Pakistan.

In a video message he said,

Everyone must cast their vote, to change the fate of Pakistan. You should stand with the judiciary of Pakistan and reject these dacoits and looters, referring to his opponents.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan Exclusive Message for NA-120 By-Election Polling Day Vote for Change Vote for PTI (17.09.17)#BallayPeThappa pic.twitter.com/GLGu7MOaqd — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 16, 2017





Polling began for the constituency of NA-120 in Lahore at 8am today. There are 220 polling stations where people will cast their vote and elect a new Minister of the National Assembly. This seat became vacant after prime minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panama case verdict.