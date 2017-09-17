MULTAN-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the wind of change has started blowing in Sindh and PTI would lay the foundation of a prosperous Sindh.

Talking to a delegation from Ghotki led by Shehryar Khan, an independent candidate from PS-5, here at his residence on Saturday, he added that massive participation of people in PTI public meetings indicated that Sindh is no more owned by the PPP. He said that the PTI would improve the lives of people in Sindh. He claimed that the residents of Sindh have lost their confidence in PPP and issues like getting Sindhis rid of feudal rule as well as restoration of peace stand at the top of PTI's priority. He said that the PTI has developed into a popular and organised political party of the country and therefore people are joined the party in large numbers. He said that the people had tested PML-N and PPP many times and both the parties seriously disappointed them.

Mr Qureshi declared that Imran and PTI leadership would state their viewpoint before the residents of Sindh on September 19. "The people of Sindh should attend the public meeting for the sake of change and betterment in their lives," he asserted. He invited Shahryar Khan to attend PTI public meeting on September 19 along with his companions.

Shah Mehmood announced that the PTI would hold a public meeting in Obaro on October 15 which would be addressed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders.

Earlier, Shah Mehmood spent a busy day in Multan. He went to the residences of many notables in NA-150 and NA-148 and condoled the deaths of their relatives.

PAKISTAN TO BECOME POLIO-FREE

Pakistan will soon become a polio-free country as just four cases have so far been reported from across the country during 2017, declared Dr Zahid Akhtar, Medical Superintendent of Government Shahbaz Sharif Hospital.

Addressing the participants of a function held in connection with polio-eradication initiative here on Saturday, he added that Pakistan was one of the three countries in the world, where polio still existed. He disclosed that out of four cases, just one was reported from Punjab.

He disclosed that 847805 children below the age of five year would be administered polio prevention drops in Multan district during upcoming three-day round of national anti-polio drive. He added that a total of 2133 polio vaccination teams had been constituted out of which 1794 were mobile ones. He said that the teams would go door to door to vaccinate the children.

Similarly, teams will also be deployed at all hospitals, dispensaries, bus stands, wagon stands and railway station to vaccinate the children who are on the go.

He said that the eradication of polio stood at the top of government's priority list and the health teams would go door to door to prevent children from the crippling virus. He urged upon the parent to cooperate with the vaccination teams and get their kids vaccinated to prevent perennial disability.