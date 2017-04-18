GUJRANWALA : Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jaan inaugurated polio vaccination campaign by administering anti-polio drops to children of nomadic families.

On the occasion, he informed that a total of 1,586 teams will administer anti-polio drops to 885,000 children of under five years age in the district. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the anti-polio teams so that the set target of the campaign could be achieved.

He also advised the officials to perform duty honesty and dedication, adding that no child the age of five should be left unvaccinated. He also urged Ulema to play their role in this regard.