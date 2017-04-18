All Parties Muslim Student Federation organized an oath taking ceremony where notification were also distributed amongst the officials.

Office bearers from Sargodha, Lahore and Sahiwal division participated with their teams. Office bearers, college and university students from Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Lahore, Sialkot, Gilgit, Chitral and Peshawer also participated.

Chief organizer Faqeer Hussain Bukhari took the oath, President Punjab Farrukh Cheema distributed the notifications and SVP Women wing Mrs Shahida Naseer conducted the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion president APMSF Punjab Saad Malik said, “APMSF will be visiting the divisions, districts, towns, tehsils and universities. Addresses of Pervez Musharraf would be held in each and every institute to prepare for the workers convention APMSF after Eid.”

Info secy Punjab Fahad Mirza, V.P Punjab Naheed Adeel, Gen Secy Women wing Saima Noor, president Lahore Waseem Shah, Gen Secy Lahore Ch Younis and president APML Murree Shahzad Adeeb were also present. Among the APMSF leadership Punjab Umar zaman SVP Punjab, Faizan Suhail SVP Punjab, Haider Ali V.P Punjab, Qandeel Qasim President Sahiwal div, Ch Faisal President Pakpattan, Malik Junaid President Mianwali, Shahid Mahmood Gen Secy Bhakkar, Ali Jan Gen Secy Punjab, M Abdullah Add Gen Secy Punjab, Syeda Naureen Rizvi Info secy Punjab, Tayyab Iqbal deputy Info Secy Punjab, Salman Yazdani coordination secy Punjab, Kamran Sajjad Secy social media Punjab, Abdur Rahim V.P Lahore Div, M Umer V.P Lahore, Muslim Hussain V.P Lahore, Riaz Khan Joint Secy Lahore were present.