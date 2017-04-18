QUETTA - Balochistan lawmakers on Monday strongly deplored lynching of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKU), and demanded a strong penalty for the offenders so that no one could even think to commit such offence in future.

The Balochistan Assembly met with Speaker Ms Raheela Hamid Khan Durrani in chair. The Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP) Minister for Education Abdur Rehim Ziaratwal, referring to the lynching incident that took place in AWKU, said it sent a negative message to the whole world.

He urged upon the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to bring the perpetrators of incident to justice so that such carnage could not be repeated in future.

Nasrullah Zehri, MPA PkMAP, termed the murder of Mashal Khan based on barbarism and savagery. He said allegations of blasphemy leveled against Mashal Khan had no relevance with him. The lawmaker welcomed the notices of premier and Supreme Court into the matter.

Engineer Zmrak Khan, the legislator of Awami National Party (ANP)said all videos available on social media demonstrated that the writ of state was challenged in the incident. He added that neither Islam nor our tribal norms permited such incident.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) lawmaker, Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran, declared Mashal Khan a ‘martyr’ who had been killed in cold-blood.

He said no sensible person could watch this lynching video. He flayed the ruling government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whose leader talked of reforms. Kethran lamented that he had n words to describe and condemn the incident.

Another JUI-F MPA Mufti Gulab Khan Kakar strongly denounced the Mardan incident in harsh words. He added those persons who killed Mashal used the name of Islam and Shariah, but Shariah had no space for such things.

Ubaidullah Jan Babat, PkMAP lawmaker and Adviser to CM for Forests and Livestock, condemning the incident said that the lynching of AWKU student did not happen unexpectedly, but there was well-organised plan behind it.

Presenting the reference of Mashal’s interview, that was telecast some seven days before, Ubaidullah Jan said Mashal Khan was demanding reduction in varsity fees and appointment of vice chancellor in AWKU.

He feared that whoever involved in the matter must be brought to justice because reports were circulating that the children of influential persons were providing safe passage.

The National Party (NP) Minister for S&GAD Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani also censured the lynching and termed it very dangerous if the powerful groups started procedure of ‘accountability’. He demanded death penalties for the involved.

Other lawmakers also talked on the barbaric incident and demanded harsh punishment for persons involved.

Later on, Speaker Hamid Khan Durrani in his ruling said the lawmakers had expressed deep concern on the killing of Mashal Khan in Abdul Wali Khan University. He said the members expressed views on taking law into hands, extremism and incorrect usage of social media. Speaker added no one can be permitted to violate the rule of law and also declared the inaccurate usage of social media.