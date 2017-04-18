KASUR-It seems dacoits rule the roost in Kasur district despite tall claims of the police regarding success against the outlaws.

The report of a survey conducted by The Nation reveals that dacoits have been carrying out their criminal activities without let or hindrance across the district. In fact the police incapability to deal with the outlaws has made them bold to conduct robberies even in broad daylight. Citizens, on the other hand, have been restricted to their houses as the robbers rule the roost. The trading community is the worst victim of dacoity incidents as there is no market left in the city where the traders have not been threatened or robbed.

The recent robbery with Kasur Press Club Haji Sharif Mehr, exposed the police incapability to overcome the crime. During the robbery attempt, the cops remained hidden in their vehicle instead of securing him from dacoits' attack. The incident sparked panic among citizens as now they consider themselves more vulnerable to the robbery attempts.

According to residents of different localities of the Kasur city, they have submitted numerous complaints regarding rising robbery incidents and the cops' reluctance to go after criminals. "But the police high-ups have turned a deaf ear to the public woes," they regretted. "The police claim to have many dacoits killed in shootouts but the robberies are on the rise with each passing day," they questioned.

Citizens demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and take stern action against black sheep in the police department who, they said, left the public on the mercy of dacoits.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED

A man was killed in collision between a motorcycle and van. According to the Chunian Police, Amir was travelling on Changa Manga Road on a motorbike when he collided with a Sheikhupura-bound van. Resultantly, he was killed on the spot.

SALESMAN ROBBED

A salesman was robbed of cash and a cellphone near Phoolnagar Bypass. Abdul Haseeb was on the way back after the sale of bread in Kasur on a pickup van. As he reached near Phoolnagar Bypass, two unidentified dacoits intercepted the van and snatched Rs50,000 and cellphone from him.

New Sialkot dry port starts functioning

SAMBRIAL-The newly-established dry port "Sialkot International Container Terminal" has started function formally here at Sambrial.

The operation was started with the departure of first container, carrying an export consignment that was dispatched for Karachi dry port after a special ceremony.

The management of new dry port include: chairman Lt-Gen (r) Hamid Khan, senior vice chairman Tahir Mehmood Hundali, chief executive officer Muhammad Amjad Javaid and managing director Muhammad Ishtiaq Lone. The board of directors comprises 12 members. The new dry port has been established over 16.5 acres of land, owned by Rana Jang Sher and Rana Dilshad on Airport Road.

Talking to media on the occasion, senior vice chairman Tahir Mehmood Hundali said that the dry port will create an environment of competition, adding that exporters will get better facilities on competitive rates. The new dry port will also break the monopoly of old dry port, he added.

He said that the Sialkot International Container Terminal is the second dry port established by the private sector.