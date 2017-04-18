ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the US and looks forward to their further enhancement in different spheres particularly economy and trade.

The Minister made these remarks in a meeting with Ms Laurel Miller, the Acting US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Minister Dar and Ms Laurel Miller exchanged views on broadening the regional connectivity and cooperation, particularly in the context of Pak-Afghan ties, with a view to achieving economic progress and well being for people of the region.

The Minister said that Pakistanis were peace loving people and the Government was pursuing the policy of good neighbourly relations.

He stated that Pakistan supported all efforts for lasting peace and prosperity in brotherly Muslim country Afghanistan as it is imperative for peace in the region.

The Minister referred to his scheduled visit to Washington for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings and said he looked forward to interacting with senior US leadership.

The Minister shared with Laurel Miller key economic indicators and Pakistan’s all encompassing drive for economic reforms in collaboration with development partners including the US.

He said that efforts were now afoot to consolidate economic gains made so far and achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Dar also apprised the visiting dignitary about the progress on efforts to eliminate the scourge of militancy and said that after the success of Operation Zarb e Azb, Operation Raddul Fasad had been launched to attain internal peace and security.

He said that Pakistan won’t allow its territory to be used for acts of militancy against anyone and nor would allow breach of its sovereign integrity from any external elements.

Pakistan had made great sacrifices in the war on terror which supported the cause of international peace, the Minister said.

The international community must support and acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts in this war, Dar added.

Ms Laurel Miller appreciated the macroeconomic stability that Pakistan has achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and particularly lauded efforts of Finance Minister and his team in this regard.

She hoped that current visit by US National Security Adviser and Finance Minister’s forthcoming visit to Washington would contribute to firming up Pak-US ties and set the tone for their future bilateral cooperation.