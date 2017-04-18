KAMOKE - The Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) chairman expressed his displeasure over poor cleanliness in different localities of the tehsil and warned the sanitary workers to discharge duty with honesty.

TMC chairman Ch Sajjad Ahmed Khan visited different localities of the tehsil and inspected cleanliness condition. He expressed his displeasure over heaps of garbage in Main Bazaar, Ghosia Chowk, Kassoke Road, Mohallah Muslim Ganj and Mohallah Noorul Islam. He warned the sanitary workers to work with honesty and dedication, otherwise they will be terminated from the work. On the occasion, he announced to prizes for sanitary workers over brilliant performance. TMO Aslam Ghumman and Chief Officer Rana Abdul Waheed Khan also accompanied him.

Officials directed to facilitate farmers

Officials were directed to ensure pedestal fans and drinking water for farmers at wheat procurement centre in the tehsil.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Dr Rabia Riasat paid a visit to the wheat procurement centre wherein she inspected arrangements made for wheat procurement. On the occasion, she advised the officials to arrange pedestal fans and also ensure drinking water for farmers at the centre.

Speaking to the mediamen, the AC said that all necessary arrangements have been finalised for wheat procurement in the tehsil. The administration is taking effective steps to facilitate farmers and landowners in this regard, she claimed.