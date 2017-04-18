National Security Adviser Let. General (r )Nasir Janjua stated that economy and national security are two sides of same coin.

“Political stability is also directly linked to the national security.”

While addressing at a ceremony the Adviser mentioned the importance of National Security with other elements of the state.

“National security deals with both border security and security of its citizens,” he said.

“We have to adopt our security according to demands of modern times,” he asserted.

Janjua further stated that Pakistan has to see national security in context with global and regional circumstances.

“We have to ask questions to ourselves about national security especially with reference to nuclear security,” he stated.