Awami National Party (ANP) Chief Asfandyar Wali says if his son is involved in the killing of Mashal he should be punished for the murder.

In his latest tweet he has said,

No culprit,no matter who ever he is shouldn't be spared from Punishment.Even if my son is involved in Mashal Khan's murder,He must be hanged — Asfandyar Wali Khan (@AsfandyarKWali) April 17, 2017





Afsandyar Wali also thanked Chief Justice of Pakistan for taking suo moto action,

To kill a Human in the name of Islam is not the justice.Gratefull to the CJP for taking suo moto action on the case of Mashal Khan. — Asfandyar Wali Khan (@AsfandyarKWali) April 17, 2017





Mashal Khan, a student in Abdul Wali Khan University, was lynched by students on accusations of blasphemy on Thursday.

Following investigation by the KP police, the allegations have turned out to be false.