Awami National Party (ANP) Chief Asfandyar Wali says if his son is involved in the killing of Mashal he should be punished for the murder.

In his latest tweet he has said,


Afsandyar Wali also thanked Chief Justice of Pakistan for taking suo moto action,


Mashal Khan, a student in Abdul Wali Khan University, was lynched by students on accusations of blasphemy on Thursday.

Following investigation by the KP police, the allegations have turned out to be false.