The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday decided that after suspension of landing permits, all foreigners entering Pakistan without valid visas or without completing immigration process, would be proceeded against under law, which could include arrest and prosecution.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Taking note of visa irregularities and breach of security protocols by advance teams and accompanying staff of various hunting parties, especially from the Middle East, Nisar directed the interior ministry, FIA and Civil Aviation Authority to put in place an effective system for streamlining and checking any breach of law.

He further directed the ministry to identify all airports and landing strips in the country where delegations arrive for hunting purpose, devise standing operating procedures (SOPs) for immigration and customs clearance at places lacking these facilities and also evolve a robust mechanism of information sharing among Immigration Department, Interior Ministry and Aviation Division.

The minister directed that the process be completed within one week time. He said FIA and Civil Aviation should ensure that no plane is allowed to land in the country without prior clearance of the Interior Ministry.

He directed the Aviation Division and FIA to also ensure that landing permission be only granted after ascertaining number of people on-board, their nationality and nature of their visas.

The minister reiterated his call that nobody should be allowed to enter Pakistan without completing immigration procedures.