GUJRAT - A teenage girl died and three other persons sustained injuries when roof of a room in their house collapsed here in Fattupura area near Children Park on Monday.

Jawad Shoukat Ali, media coordinator of Rescue 1122 Gujrat, informed that after learning about the collapse, the rescuers rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation. He said that a girl identified as 17-year-old Zobia died while three others including a minor were critically injured in the incident. The injured were shifted to hospital. The injured are: Bushra, 50, wife of Muhammad Munir, Zeenat, 22, daughter of Munir and Nasir Mahmood, 45, son of Muhammad Ghafar. The police said that the roof collapsed as it was in shabby and dilapidated condition.

Sikh yatrees visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda

SHEIKHUPURA -More than 1,000 Sikh Yatrees yesterday arrived here in Gurdwara Sacha Sauda near Farooqabad, some 16 km away from here on Monday.

The yatrees came from Nankana Sahib where they will return for completion of their religious rituals at Gurdwara Janam Asthan.

Foolproof security measures were adopted on the occasion. The visiting yatrees were accompanied by Deputy Secretary (Shrine) Imran Gondal and Deputy Secretary (General Affairs) Syed Fraz Abbas. The yatrees leader Shahzad Garvindar Paul Singh expressed his satisfaction and gratitude over the hospitality and security measures taken for the Baisakhi celebrations by the Pakistani government. "We do not considered ourselves strange in Pakistan rather we consider it our second home," he said.

After performing religious rites for about two hours, the Sikh yatrees returned to Nankana Sahib where they would celebrate Baisakhi Mela festivities and religious rituals at Gurdwara Janam Asthan.

2 sisters die in cylinder blast

SARGODHA (Online): Two girls, said to be sisters, were killed and their mother and another sister sustained critical burns in a gas cylinder explosion in their house.

The police and rescue sources informed that the incident occurred in a suburban village on Monday.The sources said that two sisters died instantly after the cylinder blast. Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the injured and dead bodies to hospital. According to eyewitnesses, the explosion happened due to gas leakage.

Widow lured, raped

GUJRANWALA- A widow was allegedly raped by two accused here in a hotel while the police have registered a case against the accused.

The widow (identity withheld), resident of Sargodha told the police that Saeed, resident of Gujranwala called her to Gujranwala, pretending to marry her. When she reached Gujranwala, the accused took her to a hotel near General bus stand where he along with his companion Shahbaz raped. The Model Town Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Man hangs wife to death

SHEIKHUPURA - A man allegedly hanged his wife to death over some domestic issues in village Rokri wala in the remit of Sharqpur Police on Monday.

According to police, the accused Tawakal Ullah had quarrelled with his wife Ishrat over domestic issue. After exchanging harsh words, in a fit of rage hanged the woman to death. The Sharqpur Police have started investigation into the incident.

Doctors' strike enters 3rd day

GUJRANWALA - Patients at the DHQ hospital continued to suffer for the third consecutive day due to the doctors' strike against lawyers here on Monday.

According to hospital source, a scuffle took place between doctors and lawyers three days back at which the doctors announced strike against the incident. Doctors demanded legal action against the lawyers, saying the strike will be continued until an FIR is registered against the accused.

20 nicked in combing op

JHANG-: At least 20 suspected persons were arrested in a joint combing operation by Pak Army and police in different areas here the other day.

According to DSP City Circle Saifullah Bhatti, the operation was launched in jurisdiction of the Massan Police, Qadirpur Police, Shorkot City Police, Satellite Town Police and Mochiwala Police. During the operation, the police arrested 20 suspects and recovered 25 rifles, 23 pistols, 10 pump-action guns and thousands of cartridges from them. The police also recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from their possession.

Moreover, identity of more than 200 people was verified through biometric devices, he said, adding the police also impounded 50 motorcycles.