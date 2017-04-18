MIRPUR (AJK) -AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan yesterday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian forces from across the LoC on civil population in various forward villages in Samani sector of Bhimber district that left three persons injured including two women.

The wounded persons were shifted to the district headquarters hospitals of Bhimber and Mirpur. The AJK prime minister directed the departments concerned to provide all medical facilities to the injured of Indian firing.

He said that Indian cannot suppress the spirit of freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people through such cowardice acts. The prime minister said that Indian forces are suffering from severe frustration at the hands of Kashmiri youth that's why are targeting unarmed civilian including children living along the Line of Control.

Mr Farooq Haider regretted that the way, innocent population is targeted in Bhimber district by Indian forces is highly condemnable. He said that India is violating International law by targeting the non-combatant population residing along the LoC and appeal to the international community to take serious notice of Indian provocation on Line of Control.

AJK govt vows youth police, new jobs soon

A youth police and a broad-based self-employment scheme will be introduced in Azad Jammu & Kashmir soon to create jobs especially for the educated youth, an AJK minister pledged.

The minimum age of a voter is also being contemplated to be reduced from 21 years to 18 in Azad Jammu Kashmir to ensure the maximum participation of youth in the politics, said AJK Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture Chaudhry Saeed. he was speaking as chief guest at the capacity-building youth dialogue hosted by Centre For Peace Development & Reforms (CPDR) with the coordination of the British Council.

Researcher & Consultant of British Council Salman Hyder Zaidi, Programme Officer Jalaluddin Mughal, Director AH Rao, President AJK Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sohaib Saeed Ch also addressed the moot.

The conference shared ideas to encourage the inking and implementation of the youth policy by the government in Azad Jammu & Kashmir for coping with the prevailing issue of unemployment.

The minister said that the government was trying her level best to draw and implement the prosperous model of the State through bringing about revolutionary reforms in all spheres of life including the public sector institutions to ensure their vibrant role for the welfare and uplift of the masses across the liberated territory.

Ch Saeed revealed that the volume of non-development budget has been stretched from Rs61 billion to Rs83 billion. The minister disclosed a comprehensive youth policy will also be announced soon.

"The proposed youth policy will be inked after consultation with the youth," he said adding that consultants will be hired to produce the strong and integrated youth policy which would ensure the bright future of young generation.

The minister revealed that 25 percent representation will be given to youth in the forthcoming local bodies elections in AJK to ensure the due role of the youth in development and progress of the nation. Ch Saeed said that the government was seriously contemplating to reduce and determine the minimum age of a voter from 21 years to 18 in Azad Jammu Kashmir.