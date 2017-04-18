QUETTA - A hand grenade attack in the provincial capital of Balochistan Monday killed one child and wounded the other two who were playing there. A police official said the unidentified miscreants on motorcycles threw a hand grenade in the premises of Shanties in Jinnah Town’s Barat village where three children were playing. A child Hussain Bakhsh was killed in the attack while two other injured children were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta where one child was in a serious condition, he added. The police are investigating the incident and were yet to determine the nature and intensity of the blast.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 18-Apr-2017 here.
Hand grenade attack kills child in Quetta
