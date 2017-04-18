QUETTA - A hand grenade attack in the provincial capital of Balochistan Monday killed one child and wounded the other two who were playing there. A police official said the unidentified miscreants on motorcycles threw a hand grenade in the premises of Shanties in Jinnah Town’s Barat village where three children were playing. A child Hussain Bakhsh was killed in the attack while two other injured children were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta where one child was in a serious condition, he added. The police are investigating the incident and were yet to determine the nature and intensity of the blast.