Students of Islami Jamiat-e-Taliba of the Punjab University on Monday night blocked the Campus Road, disrupting traffic, few days after the university administration barred political, religious and social personalities from entering the university premises.

The administration has initiated disciplinary proceedings after a clash between two student organisations left dozens injured. It has also barred students from entering university hostels after 10pm.

An IJT member said they took to the streets to protest against “hooliganism” of Pashtoon students in the Punjab University. Another IJT member, Usama Ahmed of Hailey College of Commerce (B Com, sixth semester) tried to stop the vehicle of this reporter.

IJT spokesman Taimur Khan while talking to The Nation said he does not endorse his fellows stopping vehicles of media persons. “But we will take to the streets when someone picks a fight with us in the university premises,” he added.

In a separate development, the university administration took action against four more students involved in the March 21 clash between IJT and Pashtoon students.

PU spokesman Khurram Shahzad said the university had issued charge sheet to four students and sought their replies within seven days. The students include PU Law College’s Muhammad Usman, Hailey College of Commerce’s Bilal Zahoor, Institute of Administrative Sciences’ Amir Mushtaq and Institute of Education & Research’s Rahat Ali.

He said the university administration had initiated disciplinary proceedings against the students involved in the incident indiscriminately without any pressure. He added that the administration would not adopt biased attitude towards any student.

The spokesman said that the university administration was taking action against students as per rules and regulations who had been identified on the basis of evidences.