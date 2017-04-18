Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will visit the house of Mashal Khan, reported Waqt News.

Khan will meet family of Mashal Khan, the Abdul Wali Khan University (AKWU) student who was lynched by a mob of students on Thursday, and share his condolences with them.

Earlier, the PTI Chairman said he is constantly in touch with KP IG Police over the issue and vowed that this issue will not be taken normally.

Khan had stated that ‘rule of jungle will not be allowed in KP’ after that lynching of Mashal Khan in AWKU.

Furthermore, KP Police will present its detailed investigation report in front of Supreme Court today.

Yesterday, KP IG Police Salahudin Mehsood told the press that there is no evidence that Mashal Khan or his friends committed blasphemy.