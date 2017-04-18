ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that he conveyed to the army chief in the meeting early this month that PTI will not let the next elections be rigged as, according to him, had happened in 2013.

Speaking in Geo News programme Capital Talk, Imran said that he reiterated in front of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa that free and fair elections and not elections held for the sake of it are a cornerstone of democracy.

Expanding on his meeting with the army chief, Imran said that he requested a meeting mainly to discuss two issues, namely, Pak-Afghan border tensions and the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that both issues were directly affecting KP and after the closure of the border by the army, he thought it was important to discuss the issue with the army chief.

Imran reiterated that Gen Bajwa had expressed his support for democracy in the meeting. “He ‘clearly’ said that he supports democracy.”

The army chief said that as an institution the army supports free and fair elections, the PTI chief added.

When asked if he also discussed Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif’s appointment as the chief of Saudi-led alliance, Imran said that he did and that many other issues came under discussion in the hour-long meeting.

Imran Khan on April 1 called on the army chief, an Inter-Services Public Relations statement had said. The PTI chief felicitated General Bajwa on his promotion and appointment and discussed various issues in the meeting, according to the statement.

Condemning the lynching incident in Mardan, in which university student Mashal Khan lost his life, Imran likened the case to the Army Public School, Peshawar massacre and said that it has created a consensus against such brutal incidents.

He said that all aspects of the case will be probed. “Those responsible will be punished in a way that people fear about doing any such thing.”

We will not spare anyone who is behind the incident,” the PTI chief said. Imran said that he will visit Mashal’s parents tomorrow and apprise them of the details of the investigation.