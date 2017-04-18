KASUR - If the policemen are unable to protect life and honour of the common man, they have no right to remain on their posts.

Lawmakers and office-bearers of different political parties stated this during a talk with media here the other day.

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Communication and Works Haji Naeem Safdar Ansari criticised the police for its failure to arrest the culprits who attacked and robbed the Kasur Press Club (KPC) president. He said that KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr has always struggled for rights of the poor people beyond his personal interests. He urged the government to take notice of the incident and ensure effective steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

PPP secretary information Ch Manzoor Ahmed said that Punjab Police have become a private force for security of the rulers. He stressed the need for punishing negligent cops whose indifference let the robbery happened.

PTI District Coordinator Nadeem Haroon Khan held the government responsible for the incident, saying the rulers have made Punjab Police a force for protocol of their ministers which, he said, has adversely affected the police capability.