Twitter hashtag #MaryamLightChaliGai is trending as the masses vent their frustration over the sudden rise in power outages.

As the temperature is heating up, load-shedding has increased as well.

Many are coming out on streets to protest against the government, but others have opted for tweeting it directly to Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

You want it, we Got it?? Really@maryamNSharif Janab we arent able to C it, whr is it Gone. We want it, let give us now #MaryamLightChaliGai pic.twitter.com/GdgK61M0Me — Faizi MirZa (@iamthefaizan) April 18, 2017

Maryam had tweeted last year that by 2017 there would be surplus energy in Pakistan, saying that it was the Prime Minister’s new energy policy.

The Pakistani Twitterati tagged Maryam in their tweets, shared memes and started the hashtag #MaryamLightChaliGai.

Maryam Nawaz is yet to respond over the complaints.