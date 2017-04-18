MQM leader Professor Dr Hasan Zafar Arif was released from Central Jail Karachi after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) issued his release order in a case pertaining to an alleged hate speech by party founder and leader Altaf Hussain.

Earlier on April 7, the ATC-I had granted him and another leader of the MQM's London faction, Amjadullah Khan, bail in the case against a surety of Rs0.1 million.

Khan was released on April 12. However, the authorities took more than a week to verify the surety submitted by Dr Arif.

The court directed the Central Jail superintendent to release the retired professor if not jailed in any other case.

Dr Arif and other leaders of MQM, either absconding or already on bail, have been booked for allegedly facilitating and listening to a controversial speech of Altaf Hussain in which he reportedly tried to outrage religious feelings, criticised the military establishment and asked his workers to extort money from the traders.

According to police, the accused persons had facilitated the anti-state speech of Altaf Hussain that was delivered at the party's headquarter, Nine-Zero through a telephone call on July 29, 2016.