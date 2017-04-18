ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam has been appointed new President of PML-N Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chapter while the slot of provincial Secretary General was doled out to Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbassi.

The decision to this effect was made at a meeting of the party’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chapter held under the chair of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

Matters relating to the party’s affairs in the province also came under discussion and various decisions were taken to strengthen the party in the province.

Nawaz paid glowing tributes to the outgoing provincial chief of the party Pir Sabir Shah and Secretary General Rehmat Salam Khattak for the invaluable services for the party in the province and hoped that they would continue giving their input to the new team in running the party’s affairs in the province in an efficient manner.

He further said that the newly appointed President and Secretary General of the party in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa would further strengthen the party at grass-roots level in the province and would take along the veteran party leaders and activists from the province.

The Prime Minister said that the province remained the stronghold of the party in the past and expressed his optimism that in coming general elections the party would return victorious in the province and would serve the cause of the people. He expressed his resolve to reinvigorate the party in the province and other parts of the country to ensure that it would return with a number of seats to form governments in provinces as well as centre.

Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of the PML-N paid tributes to the services of former provincial party President Pir Sabir Shah and former General Secretary Rehmat Salaam Khattak. On the occasion, the new provincial President and the General Secretary assured they will make all-out efforts to form the PML-N government in the next general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and remove the sense of deprivation of the people of the province.

The meeting was attended amongst others by Raja Zafarul Haq, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Amir Muqam, Murtaza Javed Abbassi, Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan, Dr Asif Kirmani and Siranjaam Khan.