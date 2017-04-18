KHANEWAL - The District Press Club members voted in the annual election held here on the other day.

The election was held under the directives of the LHC Multan bench and an election board was constituted by the Khanewal DC for the purpose.

DBA president Umer Cheema acted as chairman of the board while its general secretary Raja Sohail Zafar, DO Information Muhammad Salman Khalid and the ADC Revenue were members of the board.

The polling was held at Jinnah Library in which 94 members cast their votes.

According to the result, elected officer-bearers of DPC Khanewal are: Abdul Latif Anwar, President, Khalid Mehmood Ch, SVP, Rao Muhammad Suleman, VP, Rao Muhammad Sarwar, general secretary, Nadeem Mughal, Joint Secretary, Tanveer Ahmad Ch, secretary information, Manzoor Hussain Bhatti, deputy secretary information, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, secretary Finance, Wali Jan, Auditor, Ch Nazir Shahid, office Secretary.

Similarly, 10 executive committee members were also elected.