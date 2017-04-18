The number of martyrs of attack on population census team on Bedian Road risen to eight today as one more wounded Lance Naik Shamshad Ahmad Khan who was seriously injured succumbed to injuries at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) hospital.

It may be mentioned that the motorcycle riding terrorist had rammed into the van taking census staff to work on April 5. Seven people including four soldiers of the Pak Army were killed in the attack, the responsibility of which was claimed by banned Jamaatul Ahrar.

Lauding the martyrdom of Lance Naik Shamshad, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif expressed condolence to his family. The nation is proud of the great sacrifices rendered by such intrepid sons, he said.