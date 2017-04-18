NOWSHERA VIRKAN/ KHANGARH-With the rise in mercury, unscheduled power outages have returned to test the public patience despite tall claims of the government.

According to the report of a survey, small industrialists in Nowshera Virakn are worst victim of the outages as power cuts have left them unable to run their business. During the survey, residents of different areas told this correspondent that 14-16 hours loadshedding has made their days and nights restless. They said that students and patients at hospitals have been suffering a lot as the mosquitoes' bites do not let the students study and patients sleep. They also criticised indifferent authorities of the administration over their failure to carry out fumigation in the city and surroundings.

Senior journalist Mushtaq Ahmed Joyia stated that the prolonged outages coupled with the rising mercury have put a question mark on the government's performance. He said that the government has performed nothing except befooling public in the name of development.

Residents demanded the government to look into the grave situation and do something practically instead of making hollow claims. They also demanded the administration to conduct fumigation in the city so that they could get rid of mosquitoes.

Similarly in Khangarh, shopkeepers and small industrialists have been demanding the government to save them from collapse as loadshedding has left them unable to run their businesses. Talking to media, residents and businessmen of Basti Mehdi Shah, Basti Mondkha Shahgarh, Chohpur and Liaqatabad said that the Mepco has been conducting eight-hour loadshedding since the arrival of summer which, they said, has given rise to the problems of trading community. "Despite prolonged outages, the Mepco is overcharging the consumers in electricity bills to overcome the line losses," they alleged. They said that they complained Mepco Khangarh Xen about overcharging but their complaints were not responded.

When Mepco SE Afzal Nadeem was contacted, he said that he has recently been posted in Muzaffargarh. He, however, assured to look into the matter to resolve problems of the electricity consumers.