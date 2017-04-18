ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has extended felicitations to the Government and people of Turkey on the outcome of the referendum for the constitutional amendment, according to the unofficial results. The foreign office in a statement said the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan in their separate messages to the Turkish leaders have congratulated Turkey over this important decision. In their messages, they have highlighted that this affirmative vote for a constitutional amendment in today's referendum is reflective of the desire of the Turkish people for a strong Turkey.