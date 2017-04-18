Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday issued a statement on a meeting between Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa and US National Security Adviser General H R McMaster.

"Pakistan itself is a victim of state-sponsored terrorism. It strongly rejects allegations of employing proxies from its soil," ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor quoted the Army chief as saying.

"It was highlighted that [the] distinguished feature of Pakistan's counter-terrorism effort is focused against terrorists of all hues and colours," the statement added.

Maj-Gen Ghafoor said the US NSA had acknowledged the Army's efforts towards elimination of terrorists and their infrastructure and had assured "US support to bring peace and stability in the region and globe".