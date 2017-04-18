ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader Khursheed Shah today showed displeasure and objected to the parliament's silence on Mashal Khan's lynching, Kulbhushan Jadhav, Dawn Leaks among other issues.

Khursheed Shah said, “when the prime minister is not present why would the ministers be present in the parliament? Nobody notices the daily walk out from NA.”

Leader of opposition highlighted his reservations, as soon as the session was to begin, he questioned “why the house was empty today again? Never thought that a day would come when we will be welcoming ministers. He recalled the time period of dictators, "Even dictators made sure two meetings were held in a month."

"Prime Minister has removed the difference between democracy and dictatorship. The government's behavior is sending across a dangerous message," Khursheed Shah said.