KHYBER AGENCY - Security officials Monday said that condition of producing a valid Pakistani passport at the border with Afghanistan for entering or leaving Pakistan would be re-imposed after two days.

The officials said that the waiver granted in passport condition to Pakistani citizens was extended for two more days to facilitate the travelers on both sides of the border.

The officials said after expiry of the extended period, Pakistani citizens entering or leaving Pakistan would have to produce valid Pakistani passport at the Pak-Afghan border.

During the waiver period, Pakistani citizens are allowed to enter into Pakistan from Afghanistan by showing the National Identity Card only.

While briefing media persons at Michni Post in tehsil Landi Kotal, an FC official said after April 18, nobody would be allowed to cross the Torkham border without a valid passport. He said that government was making all out efforts to manage the Torkham border as international border and added that Pak-Afghan people would be facilitated to move across the border with passport and legal travelling documents.