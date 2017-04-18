LAHORE - Peoples’ Party former MPA from Attock Sardar Sarfraz Khan accompanied by Sardar Shahnawaz Khan and Malik Jamshed Altaf called on PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence here yesterday and announced to join the party along with other colleagues.

Former District Nazim Attock Major (R) Tahir Sadiq, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema, Syed Dilawar Abbas and Ajmal Khan Wazir were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming Sardar Sarfraz into the party fold, Ch Shujaat expressed gratitude and said his family relations with Sarfraz Khan were two generations old. “Now we will work together for the welfare of the constituency,” Shujaat said.

He said that PML-Q’s popularity was increasing with every passing day as people were joining the party in pretty large number. He said PML-Q will play its full role in the next general elections.

Sardar Sarfraz said Shujaat was a seasoned politician of the country and he will be learning a lot while working with him.