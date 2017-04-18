The Punjab government has sent a report to the Interior Ministry in connection with the performance of Rangers and their deployment.

It was in February when the provincial apex committee decided to deploy Rangers in the province.

Soon after that, the Rangers’ contingents were deployed within Punjab for a period of 60 days.

It was decided in a meeting of Punjab government’s sub-cabinet committee for law and order, to extend the powers of Rangers for a period of two months.

It is worth mentioning here that the Rangers are carrying out targeted operations alongside police and Anti-Terrorism Force, in areas specified by the Punjab government.