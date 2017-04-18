A retired Punjab University professor was found murdered at her house in Lahore today.

According to police, the retired professor Tahira of Punjab University's department of Molecular Genetics' was residing in E-block and living alone at her residence.

Relatives of the professor informed the guards of Punjab University who broke in to Tahira’s house to discover the professor's body.

According to initial reports, a sharp object was used on her neck to murder her.

The Punjab Forensic Agency's officials reached the site and collected forensic evidence.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

Police has registered a murder case.