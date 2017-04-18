ISLAMABAD - The row over the ‘findings of report’ firmed up by an inquiry commission about the DawnLeaks could widen the gulf between the civil and military leadership.

The controversy continues over the findings of the report about the DawnLeaks largely, a breach of security following the claims and counter claims about findings of the report which is yet to be made public.

Director General Military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday dismissed the claim earlier made by Interior Minister Chuadhry Nisar Ali Khan about the findings of the report.

“There was no talk about consensus. The commission had agreed on some steps required to identify the culprits”, Maj. Gen Asif responded to a question during a press briefing on Monday.

However, he said since the interior minister has already stated about the timeframe of the report he would get, it is better to wait.

“Now let us see a decision would soon come”, he hoped.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan issued a rejoinder in the same evening saying he stands by his statement about the DwanLeaks he has talked about on April 15.

In his rejoinder, the interior minister reiterated that the delay in firming up recommendations by the inquiry commission was due to lack of consensus.

“The DG ISPR has neither any connection with the inquiry commission, nor he was DG ISPR when the inquiry commission was constituted,” Nisar said.

He went on to say that the head of the inquiry commission Justice (retd) Amir Raza Khan had agreed to head the commission on the condition that he would sign the report of the commission only when all the members will have consensus.

“Had all the members of the inquiry commission reached consensus over the recommendations at the earliest, the commission would not have taken more than five months in compiling its final report”, the interior minister said.

Nisar on Saturday last had said that the DawnLeaks inquiry commission members have developed consensus over the report and it will be presented to the Ministry of Interior "within the next few days."

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that Ministry of Interior would receive Dawn Leaks commission report within the next two or three days.

"The report would be forwarded to the government after the interior ministry receives it and the media would be briefed accordingly." He said on March 16 last there was disagreement among the members of the commission which caused the delay.

In a related development, a member of the inquiry commission has claimed that Dawn leaks report may not be made public in the coming days as promised by the Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan.

He told The Nation on the condition of anonymity that the report is yet to be signed by the members.

Official sources revealed that the Prime Minister’s Office and members of federal cabinet had approached the committee’s few members during the hearing of DawnLeaks case and preparation of the report.

They said the committee had finalized its findings but the report was delayed because the stakeholders could not reach consensus about the recommendations. They are divided about giving recommendations either to punish the people involved or give them minor penalties, the sources said.

The federal government had constituted a committee to investigate the source behind the October 6 Dawn newspaper story to complete the job within 30 days but the deadline was extended twice to compile the report.

Earlier, the Press Council of Pakistan jumped into the DawnLeaks controversy and its chairman Dr M Salahud Din Mengal raised objection over the formation of probe committee without the input of PCP. He said the probe committee should focus on the person who had leaked the information instead of asking the reporter to tell the source of information.