LODHRAN -Students are the most valuable assets to the nation and future of the nation.

PML-N leader Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan remarked at a prize distribution ceremony held Government Girls High School, Liaquatabad here the other day.

He pointed out that it is the dream of his elder brother Rana Muhammad Aslam Khan (late) to ensure provision of basic facilities in all educational institutions of Lodhran, adding that his visit to Govt Girls High School Liaquatabad is part of this vision.

"By considering this a social responsibility, the civil society should play its role in helping the students being educated in government schools," he emphasised, adding that today's children are the builders of tomorrow and if they are trained on right path, it will increase their confidence.

Dr Rana Tariq also announced installation of a water pump and provision of furniture to the school, saying he will continue support to the school for co-curricular activities along with curricular ones.

Deputy District Officer Education (Secondary) Muhammad Aslam Qaisrani said that parents spent 25 of their budget on the fee of private schools while the Punjab government has deployed highly educated teaching faculty, provided with best infrastructure, best curriculum, provision of free education and each student is provided with Rs1,000 rupee monthly stipend.