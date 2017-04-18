MIRPUR (AJK) - Three civilians including two women were critically injured by the unprovoked Indian firing from across the Line of Control in Bhimbher district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. The villages which came under fire by the Indian troops were Chahi/Barho, Sona Valley, Dhal Khamba, Chani and Tander Ghotaan in Samahni Valley sector of Bhimbher district in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured civilians were shifted to Divisional Headquarters Hospital Mirpur, official sources told The Nation. Their condition was stated to be critical, they added. The injured civilians were identified as Irum Younis, Ishrat Bibi and Atif Majeed. The firing started on Monday morning which lasted for some time intermittently targeting the civilian population of the forward areas close to the LoC, the police said quoting official reports pouring in from the firing-hit areas.

“Pakistani troops befittingly responded to the Indian firing silencing the enemy’s guns,” the official added.