GUJRANWALA: Spark from a Gepco power line reduced standing wheat crop over 100 acres of land to ashes in village Dera Noor Alam here. The affected farmers alleged that the fire erupted due to a spark from the 11 KV electricity transmission line, passing over the fields. They alleged that this is fourth incident of crops burning which have cost them millions of rupees losses. They said that they will get registered FIR against Gepco officers for their negligence.