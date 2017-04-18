Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said he will ‘try his best’ to fulfill two requests of Mashal’s family.

“One of them is to rename the university after Mashal Khan so that his memory can live on,” tweeted Khan.

The PTI Chief vowed to make every effort possible to meet this request of family of Mashal Khan.

The second requested was to make sure that those involved should be brought to justice so no other family goes through such suffering.

PTI Chairman visited of Mashal’s house where he met with his family and ensured them that justice will be done.

“As a father I can understand the pain of these parents and I will follow this case like it is about my son,” Khan said while talking to media.