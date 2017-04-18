Workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz clashed amid polling in Punjab Assembly's constituency 23 in Talagang, Chakwal.

A polling agent was injured and a polling station destroyed in the clash at UC Thoha Marham Khan, reported Waqt News on Tuesday.

The voting began at 8am and ended at 5pm. Apart from the clash, no disturbance was reported. At least 258,079 people, including 121,152 women, exercised their voting rights.

PTI candidate Colonel (retired) Surkhuro Awan and PML-N candidate Malik Shahreyar Awan among other candidates are contesting for the provincial seat.