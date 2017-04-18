ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of PPP activist Latif Mughal in Karachi after a brief illness.

In a condolence message, Asif Ali Zardari, while paying rich tributes to Latif Mughal said that he had for long struggled against dictatorship of General Ziaul Haq.

“Latif Mughal believed in the philosophy of Bhutto family and struggled all his life for labour rights,” he said.

The former President said that committed, dedicated and loyal workers were asset for the party and Latif Mughal remained a committed and loyal worker all his life.

“He was a true follower of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. The void left with the death of Latif Mughal will never be filled and he will be long remembered by the PPP leadership and workers alike,” he added.

Zardari expressed his condolences with Latif Mughal's family and said that his thoughts were with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information Senator Rubina Khalid, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Nighat Orakzai and Shazia Tehmas paid a visit to the home of Mashaal Khan to express condolence over his death on behalf of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Later, the delegation met Inspector General of Police and informed him of the threats to Mashaal Khan’s family.

On their demand, the IG police ordered to deploy ladies police at the house of Mashaal Khan.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that Mashaal Khan’s murder was a very disturbing and unpardonable incident and the time had come that every citizen should play a role to stop such incidents from happening again.