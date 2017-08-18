Quetta - Balochistan Rural Support Programme’s (BRSP) Chief Executive Officer Badur Gul Barech said Thursday that literacy ratio in the province was too low as there were 22000 villages in Balochistan and most of these villages were deprived of educational institutions. He said 85000 students were studying in 1095 religious seminaries across Balochistan.

The BRSP CEO briefed the participants of the meeting that the moot was organized by BRSP to strengthen links between religious seminaries and schools which was attended by Secretary Education Abdul Fateh Bangar, Dr Attaur Rehman, Maulana Anwarul Haq Haqani, Dr Maulana Abdul Mateen Akhuwandzada.

The CEO said that Balochistan government had recently decided in its Apex Committee meeting that all these 1095 religious seminaries will be attached with Education Department to impart them modern knowledge as well.

Badur Gul added that PRSP constituted committee, comprising education department and famous religious scholars, was introducing reforms phase-wise in Quetta and then in other districts of the province. He added that for the mission, Balochistan government had reserved Rs 50 crore while BRSP had set aside Rs 100 crore in which Quetta, Qilla Saifullah and Ziarat were included, while this programme will be initiated in other districts.

Secretary Education Abdul Fateh Bangar, speaking at the moot, said that Balochistan could progress only by educating children. He said the role of religious seminaries was imperative for promoting Islamic education, although, modern and scientific knowledge was highly significant for scientific era.