RAWALPINDI - An accountability court in Rawalpindi on Thursday deferred till August 22 the hearing in a corruption case against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Accountability Court Special Judge Khalid Mehmood Ranjha took up the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former president for acquiring assets through illegal means.

The NAB special public prosecutor and the defence counsel Farooq H Naik both appeared before the court and completed their arguments over the acquittal plea filed by Zardari, who is also the Co-chairperson of the Pakistan People’s Party.

After completion of the arguments, the special judge adjourned hearing till August 22.

The NAB had filed the reference against Zardari and his late wife Benazir Bhutto with the accountability court in 2001 but it was closed in 2007 after issuance of the NRO by the government of the then military dictator and former president Gen (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf. Later, the Supreme Court in a verdict in the NRO case ordered to reopen the case.

